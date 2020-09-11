1 dead, 3 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Thursday night, Sept. 10 and Friday morning, Sept. 11. One person is dead and three others were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:06 p.m. near 15th and North. Police say a 36-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

The second shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 55th and Custer. Police say an unidentified male was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation.

The third shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. near Loomis and Miner. Police say a 26-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The victim was shot during an armed robbery.

The fourth shooting happened around 1:48 a.m. near 35th and Villard. Police say a 38-year-old man was shot and wounded. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.