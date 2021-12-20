Today's average mortgage refinance rate tumbles to 10-day low | Dec. 20, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage refinancing rates for Dec. 20, 2021, which are largely unchanged from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, current mortgage refinance rates continued to hold steady compared to last Friday’s, with the exception of 30-year rates, which fell slightly. The dip in 30-year rates pushed the average refinance rate across all terms to just 2.625%, the lowest it’s been since Dec. 6.

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.125%, down from 3.190%, -0.065

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.250%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Dec. 20, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

After a volatile start to the final quarter of 2021, mortgage refinance rates have mostly settled, holding firm in bargain territory. But experts widely predict interest rates will rise next year — a prospect supported by the Federal Reserve’s projections of three interest rate hikes in 2022. Homeowners who’ve been holding off on refinancing may want to act soon. Current mortgage refinance rates continue to linger well below pre-pandemic purchase rates, so those with older mortgages stand to save the most by refinancing now.

These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

If you’re thinking of refinancing your home mortgage , consider using Credible. Whether you're interested in saving money on your monthly mortgage payments or considering a cash-out refinance, Credible's free online tool will let you compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders. You can see prequalified rates in as little as three minutes.

Current 30-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 30-year fixed-rate refinance is 3.125%. This is down from last Friday. Refinancing a 30-year mortgage into a new 30-year mortgage could lower your interest rate, but may not have much effect on your total interest costs or monthly payment. Refinancing a shorter term mortgage into a 30-year refinance could result in a lower monthly payment but higher total interest costs.

Current 20-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 20-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.875%. This is the same as last Friday. By refinancing a 30-year loan into a 20-year refinance, you could secure a lower interest rate and reduce total interest costs over the life of your mortgage. But you may get a higher monthly payment.

Current 15-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 15-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is the same as last Friday. A 15-year refinance could be a good choice for homeowners looking to strike a balance between lowering interest costs and retaining a manageable monthly payment.

Current 10-year fixed refinance rates

The current rate for a 10-year fixed-rate refinance is 2.250%. This is the same as last Friday. A 10-year refinance will help you pay off your mortgage sooner and maximize your interest savings. But you could also end up with a bigger monthly mortgage payment.

You can explore your mortgage refinance options in minutes by visiting Credible to compare rates and lenders. Check out Credible and get prequalified today.

Rates last updated on Dec. 20, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Is now a good time to refinance?

Mortgage refinance rates have been at historic lows all year. It’s unlikely they’ll go much lower and extremely possible they’ll begin to rise in the coming months. But low rates aren’t the only factors that determine whether now is a good time for you to refinance your home loan.

Everyone’s situation is different, but generally, it may be a good time to refinance if:

You’ll be able to get a lower interest rate than you currently have.

Refinancing will save you money over the life of your home loan.

Your savings from refinancing will ultimately exceed closing costs.

You know you’ll be staying in your home long enough to recoup the costs of refinancing.

You have sufficient equity in your home to avoid private mortgage insurance (PMI).

If your home needs significant, costly repairs it might be a good time to refinance in order to withdraw some equity to pay for those repairs. Just be aware that lenders generally limit the amount you can take from your home in a cash-out refinance.

How to get your lowest mortgage refinance rate

If you’re interested in refinancing your mortgage, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate . It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders if you're hoping to refinance so you can find the best rate for your situation.

Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac .

Be sure to shop around and compare rates from multiple mortgage lenders if you decide to refinance your mortgage. You can do this easily with Credible’s free online tool and see your prequalified rates in only three minutes.

How does Credible calculate refinance rates?

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment and other factors influence the movement of mortgage refinance rates. Credible average mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage refinance rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How much equity do I need to refinance my home?

When you apply for a refinance mortgage, lenders will consider how much equity you currently have in your home. If you don’t meet the lender’s equity requirements, you may not qualify for a refinance with that lender.

Requirements can vary from lender to lender, and depend on the type of refinance you’re doing — rate-and-term vs. cash-out refinance.

For a rate-and-term refinance, you may be able to qualify with as little as 5% home equity. But your lender will likely require you to purchase private mortgage insurance. Most lenders will prefer a loan-to-value ratio of at least 20% — meaning the amount you owe on your mortgage is no more than 80% of your home’s total value.

Generally, for a cash-out refinance, most lenders will want to see that you have a loan-to-value ratio, or LTV, of at least 20%. But some lenders may be flexible if you have good credit, a history of on-time bill payments and are willing to accept a higher interest rate.

To calculate your loan-to-value ratio, simply divide your loan balance by the current value of your home. For example, if your home’s value is $350,000 and you owe $325,000, your LTV is just under 93% — and you may have difficulty qualifying for a refinance.

Credible is also partnered with a home insurance broker. If you're looking for a better rate on home insurance and are considering switching providers, consider using an online broker. You can compare quotes from top-rated insurance carriers in your area — it's fast, easy and the whole process can be completed entirely online.

If you think refinancing is the right move, consider using Credible. You can use Credible's free online tool to easily compare multiple mortgage refinance lenders and see prequalified rates in as little as three minutes.

Rates last updated on Dec. 20, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Have a finance-related question, but don't know who to ask? Email The Credible Money Expert at moneyexpert@credible.com and your question might be answered by Credible in our Money Expert column.

Advertisement

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.