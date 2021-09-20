Today's mortgage rates open week at near-record lows | Sept. 20, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Sept. 20, 2021, which are a mixed bag from last Friday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates have held steady for two terms and risen for two others since last Friday.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000%, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, unchanged

Rates last updated on Sept. 20, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: Whether homebuyers choose a longer or shorter repayment term for their mortgage, they have the opportunity to reap interest savings. While rates rose slightly for 30-year and 15-year terms since last Friday, rates are still holding near record lows. And at just 2%, 10-year terms continue to represent a bargain, especially for buyers who want to pay off their home loan so they can head into retirement mortgage-free.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

While rates for a 30-year refinance have risen slightly since last Friday, they still represent a bargain for homeowners looking to save on interest while lowering their monthly payment. Rates for this term have held below 3% for 54 days. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.875%, up from 2.750%, +0.125

20-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.500%, unchanged

15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.125%, up from 2.000%, +0.125

10-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.000%, unchanged

How to get low mortgage rates

Mortgage and refinance rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered .

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

Current mortgage rates

Average mortgage interest rates have been historically low all year, holding well below 3% for more than five months. Today’s average mortgage rate is just 2.375%.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.875%. This is up from last Friday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.500%. This is the same as last Friday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is up from last Friday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.000%. This is the same as last Friday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are up compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.875%, up from 2.750% last week, +0.125

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.500%, up from 2.375% last week, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, up from 2.000% last week, +0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.000%, the same as last week

Fixed vs. adjustable-rate mortgages: How they affect interest costs

Mortgage interest rates can be fixed (meaning they remain the same for the life of your loan) or variable (the rate can change after an initial period). The type of mortgage you choose will affect your interest rate.

Interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages tend to be higher than the initial interest rate for adjustable rate mortgages, or ARMs. But they don’t change, so you’ll know at the beginning of your loan exactly how much interest you’ll pay over the life of your mortgage.

Initial interest rates for ARMs are typically lower than fixed-rate mortgages. But after the end of an introductory period, your interest rate will change — and it could increase significantly. Introductory periods can vary from several months to a year or a few years. After the introductory period, your interest rate will be based on an index your lender specifies. ARMs may or may not cap how much your interest rate can increase.

It’s common for homeowners with adjustable-rate mortgages to refinance into fixed-rate loans when their introductory period is about to end.

As a Credible authority on mortgages and personal finance, Chris Jennings has covered topics that include mortgage loans, mortgage refinancing, and more. He’s been an editor and editorial assistant in the online personal finance space for four years. His work has been featured by MSN, AOL, Yahoo Finance, and more.