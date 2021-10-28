The big slide: 3 key mortgage rates fall | Oct. 28, 2021

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for Oct. 28, 2021, which are down for three key rates from yesterday. (iStock)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates fell for three key terms since yesterday, including for 30-year rates, the most common mortgage term.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.940%, down from 3.125%, -0.185

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, up from 2.625%, +0.125

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, down from 2.375%, -0.250

Rates last updated on Oct. 28, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

What this means: With 30-year interest rates sliding just below 3%, homebuyers who lock in a rate today could secure long-term interest savings with the lowest available monthly mortgage payments. And the quarter-percent plunge in 10-year mortgage rates puts that term back on top as the best option for buyers who want to minimize total interest costs over the life of their loans. Only 20-year rates rose today, marking the first time in 18 days that all four key mortgage rates changed in the same day.

Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates

Today’s mortgage refinance rates fell for three key terms today, including 30-year rates. The average mortgage refinance rate dipped to 2.516%, the lowest it’s been since Oct. 5. If you’re considering refinancing an existing home, check out what refinance rates look like:

30-year fixed refinance rates: 2.940%, down from 3.125%, -0.185

20-year fixed refinance rates: 2.750%, unchanged

15-year fixed refinance rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375%, -0.125

10-year fixed refinance rates: 2.125%, down from 2.375%, -0.250

Rates last updated on Oct. 28, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgage rates?

The Federal Reserve System — or "The Fed," as it’s commonly called — is the United States’ central bank. It’s tasked with taking steps to keep the economy safe, stable, and flexible. Consequently, the Fed controls the U.S. money supply and short-term interest rates, and sets the Fed funds rate, which is the rate that banks apply when borrowing from each other overnight.

But the Fed doesn’t actually set mortgage rates. Rather, multiple things the Fed does influence mortgage rates. For example, while mortgage rates don’t mirror the Fed funds rate, they do tend to follow it. If that rate rises, mortgage rates typically rise in tandem.

The Fed also buys and sells mortgage-backed securities, or MBS — a package of similar loans that a major mortgage investor buys and then resells to investors in the bond market. When the Fed buys a lot of mortgage-backed securities, it creates demand in the market, and lenders can make money even if they offer lower mortgage rates. So rates tend to be lower when the Fed is doing a lot of buying.

When the Fed buys fewer MBS, demand falls and rates will likely rise. Similarly, when the Fed raises the Fed fund rate, mortgage rates will also increase.

Current mortgage rates

Although mortgage interest rates remain relatively low, they’re still notably higher than they were at this time last year. Industry experts have predicted that rates will rise throughout the final quarter of 2021.

The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.940%. This is down from yesterday. Thirty years is the most common repayment term for mortgages because 30-year mortgages typically give you a lower monthly payment. But they also typically come with higher interest rates, meaning you’ll ultimately pay more in interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is up from yesterday. Shortening your repayment term by just 10 years can mean you’ll get a lower interest rate — and pay less in total interest over the life of the loan.

The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is down from yesterday. Fifteen-year mortgages are the second most-common mortgage term. A 15-year mortgage may help you get a lower rate than a 30-year term — and pay less interest over the life of the loan — while keeping monthly payments manageable.

The current interest rate for a 10-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.125%. This is down from yesterday. Although less common than 30-year and 15-year mortgages, a 10-year fixed rate mortgage typically gives you lower interest rates and lifetime interest costs, but a higher monthly mortgage payment.

Rates last updated on Oct. 28, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How mortgage rates have changed

Today, mortgage rates are mixed compared to this time last week.

30-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.940%, down from 3.125% last week, -0.185

20-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.750%, the same as last week

15-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.250%, down from 2.375% last week, -0.125

10-year fixed mortgage rates: 2.125%, the same as last week

Rates last updated on Oct. 28, 2021. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

MortgageRatesTrends1028

These rates are based on the assumptions shown here . Actual rates may vary.

Getting a mortgage vs. renting

If you’re wondering if you should buy a house or continue renting, no single answer is right for everyone. Whether you should buy or continue renting depends on many factors, including your personal financial situation, long-term goals, preferred lifestyle, and market conditions in your area.

Buying a home does come with some distinct advantages that you can’t get from renting, including...

You can build equity. Home equity can help you build long-term wealth.

You can personalize your living space more than with a rental that someone else owns.

Owning a home can provide intangible benefits like pride of ownership, a sense of community, and stability.

Your mortgage payment may be less than rents in your area.

Mortgage interest is usually tax deductible.

