Today's mortgage rates inch back up — two rates rise | October 21, 2020
Based on data compiled by Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, mortgage rates have risen compared to this time last week, with rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages up slightly.
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, up from 2.625% last week, +0.125
- 20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, the same as last week
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.250%, up from 2.125% last week, +0.125
Rates last updated on October 21, 2020. These rates are based on the assumptions shown here. Actual rates may vary.
Looking at today’s mortgage refinance rates
Today’s mortgage refinance rates have also risen since last week, with two rates ticking upward. Check out what refinance rates look like:
- 30-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, the same as last week
- 20-year fixed-rate refinance: 3.000%, up from last week, +0.125
- 15-year fixed-rate refinance: 2.625%, up from last week, +0.250
Current mortgage rates
Though rates for 30-year and 15-year fixed-rate mortgages have risen slightly, rates overall remain low relative to historical standards.
Current 30-year fixed-rate mortgages
The current interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is up from this time last week.
Current 20-year fixed-rate mortgages
The current interest rate for a 20-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.750%. This is the same as this time last week.
Current 15-year fixed-rate mortgages
The current interest rate for a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage is 2.250%. This is up from this time last week.
How mortgage rates have changed
Today, mortgage rates are mostly unchanged compared to yesterday, though rates for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages have moved upward:
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, Unchanging
- 20-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.750%, Unchanging
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgages: 2.250%, Up +0.125
The factors behind today’s mortgage rates
Current mortgage rates are affected by many economic factors, like unemployment numbers and inflation. But your personal financial history will also determine the rates you’re offered.
Larger economic factors
- Strength of the economy
- Inflation rates
- Employment
- Consumer spending
- Housing construction and other market conditions
- Stock and bond markets
- 10-year Treasury yields
- Federal Reserve policies
Personal economic factors
- Credit score
- Credit history
- Down payment size
- Loan-to-value ratio
- Loan size, type, and term
- Debt-to-income ratio
- Location of the property
How to get your lowest mortgage rate
If you want the best mortgage rate, improving your credit score and paying down any other debt could secure you a lower rate. It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your situation.
Borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote, and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes, according to research from Freddie Mac.
Mortgage rates by loan type
