Savings window opens: 30- and 20-year mortgage rates fall | May 16, 2022

Check out the mortgage rates for May 16, 2022, which are mixed from last Friday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates have risen across all terms since last Friday.

Rates last updated on May 16, 2022.

What this means: After dipping near the end of last week, mortgage refinance rates surged over the weekend. Rates for a 15-year refinance are currently lower than rates for all other repayment terms. Homeowners looking to refinance may find 15-year rates offer the best opportunity for a lower rate and manageable monthly payment.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases have fallen for longer terms and risen for shorter terms since last Friday.

Rates last updated on May 16, 2022.

What this means: Mortgage rates dropped for two key terms today, giving buyers an opportunity to save on interest. Though 30-year rates dropped today, rates for this popular term are lingering above 5%. Buyers may find 20-year rates a better bet — they’re currently just under 5%. Buyers who can manage a higher monthly payment stand to realize the most interest savings with a shorter-term mortgage.

You can also use Credible's mortgage calculator to estimate your monthly mortgage payments.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

Are you looking to buy a home?



How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

How to get low mortgage rates

If you want to get the lowest possible monthly mortgage payment, taking the following steps can help you secure a lower rate on your home loan:

It’s also a good idea to compare rates from different lenders to find the best rate for your financial goals. According to research from Freddie Mac , borrowers can save $1,500 on average over the life of their loan by shopping for just one additional rate quote — and an average of $3,000 by comparing five rate quotes.

If you're trying to find the right mortgage rate, consider using Credible.



