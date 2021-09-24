Schumer renews calls for Biden to cancel $50K in student loan debt per borrower

article

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday once again urged President Joe Biden to cancel $50,000 in student loan debt per borrower.

Speaking at The State of Student Debt Virtual Summit , Schumer renewed his call for debt cancellation, saying Biden has the authority to cancel student loan debt through an executive order.

"With the flick of the pen, President Biden on his own, without any congressional action or approval, could provide millions upon millions of student loan borrowers with a new lease on life," he said at the summit. "It would free these Americans to finally buy that house, save on the kids’ education, get going on starting a small business or going into the profession that they desire. It could unleash a wave of economic activity missing from our country today."

Pelosi, Warren disagree on Biden’s authority to cancel student debt

Some Democrats disagree on whether the president has the legal authority to cancel student loan debt through an executive order. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a press conference in July that the president does not have that authority , but can pause payments or create a forbearance period.

"People think that the president of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness," Pelosi said. "He does not. He can postpone, he can delay, but he does not have that power. That would- has to be an act of Congress."

However, Sen. Elizabeth Warren disagreed, saying earlier this month that Congress does not need to come together to pass student debt forgiveness because it can be done by the president.

"We don’t actually have to do anything in Congress," Warren said at a meet-and-greet in September. "The president of the United States has the power to cancel student loan debt on his own."

Biden administration holding on student debt forgiveness decision

Despite Democratic lawmakers' opinions on what the White House should do about sweeping student loan forgiveness, Biden has yet to weigh in on what will be done.

Currently, the president has canceled about $10 billion in student loan debt, which is more than any other president, according to The New York Times . This includes cancelation for many borrowers, such as those with a permanent disability.

In April, the White House said that Biden asked the Department of Education to review his options for canceling student loan debt. However, the White House also confirmed at that time that the president does not support sweeping student loan forgiveness of more than $10,000 per borrower without instating limitations.

