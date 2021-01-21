Why you should get online car insurance quotes before signing any deals

article

Auto insurance is a necessary expense to protect yourself financially in case you're involved in an accident. In all 50 states, excluding New Hampshire, you're required to at least have minimum amounts of liability insurance to get on the road.

But a car insurance policy may not come cheap, especially if you're a less experienced driver or you have violations on your driving record that make you more of a risk in an insurance company's eyes. Getting multiple quotes for auto coverage online can help you find the best deals on car insurance.

If you're looking to get online car insurance quotes, online marketplace Credible is a great place to start. Click here to start shopping for car insurance, get quotes, and compare insurance companies.

5 reasons to get online car insurance quotes

Here are some of the key benefits of getting car insurance quotes online.

You can compare car insurance companies You can get familiar with different types of coverage You can get a look at insurance pricing It can save time You could potentially save money

1. You can compare car insurance companies

There are many companies that offer auto insurance but they aren't all alike in terms of the coverage they offer and the rates they charge. Getting car insurance quotes online can give you a snapshot of what's available at any given time.

Specifically, you can see which companies offer car insurance services locally and in your state. You can then compare one car insurance provider to another to help you narrow down the field when choosing a car insurance policy. Visit Credible to compare auto insurance companies and get quotes within minutes.

2. You can get familiar with different types of coverage

There are different types of car insurance you can choose from. The options include:

Bodily injury liability coverage (which covers injuries to people involved in an accident)

Property damage liability coverage (which covers things like glass replacement and other damage to your vehicle)

Collision coverage

Comprehensive car insurance

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage

Medical payments coverage

Personal injury protection

Again, you're required to have minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage in every state except New Hampshire. But you may be required to have some of the other coverage types listed here included in your auto insurance policy, depending on where you live. You also may need to include multiple options in your car insurance policy if you want full auto coverage. Getting car insurance quotes online can help you better understand what's required car coverage and what's optional.

It's important to compare several auto insurance companies, as well as their coverages, before signing up for a policy. Credible’s car insurance marketplace can help with this process.

3. You can get a look at insurance pricing

Car insurance generally has two specific costs to understand: premiums and deductibles. Your premium is what you pay to have coverage; the deductible is what you pay if you have to file a claim.

Online car insurance quotes can help you get a feel for pricing so you can better estimate your car insurance payment. What you pay for a car insurance monthly payment can depend on the coverage types included in your policy, your coverage amounts and your driving history.

Remember, you need to have an insurable interest in a vehicle you plan to get coverage for. That means if the car isn't in your name, you may be limited to a non-owner insurance policy. This type of car insurance policy covers you if you drive someone else's car from time to time.

Credible can connect you to a broker and help you get covered when you're ready. Just head to their website and see what insurance coverage plans are currently available.

4. It can save time

Calling or emailing an individual car insurance provider to get a quote can be time-consuming. Looking for car insurance quotes online can save you time and make it easier to compare insurance rates across different companies.

Again, you can use an online tool like Credible to easily compare auto insurance options. You can explore options for partial auto coverage or full coverage in one place.

5. You could potentially save money

If your goal is saving money on an auto insurance policy, shopping for quotes online can also help you uncover discounts and added savings you may qualify for. For example, you may be able to reduce car insurance rates with a safe driver discount or by bundling your car insurance with your homeowners or renters insurance policy.

The more you can reduce your car insurance costs, the easier it may be to keep up with your insurance payment each month. That can lessen the odds of incurring a lapse in coverage because you're unable to meet your premiums.

Start shopping for car insurance quotes now

When shopping for auto insurance, remember to consider which types of coverage are required and which ones may be optional, the minimum coverage amounts you need to have and how much you'll pay for a policy when premiums and deductibles are added. Also, consider what proof of insurance you'll need to provide when updating your vehicle registration. And remember, getting auto insurance quotes online is as easy as visiting a site like Credible to compare insurance policy options.

