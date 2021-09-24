Eviction moratorium update: Warren, progressives introduce bill aimed at extending ban

article

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and dozens of progressive lawmakers on Tuesday introduced the Keeping Renters Safe Act of 2021 , aimed at reinstating the nationwide eviction moratorium.

This pandemic isn’t over, and we have to do everything we can to protect renters from the harm and trauma of needless eviction, which upends the lives of those struggling to get back on their feet. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had previously mandated an eviction freeze in September 2020 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Still, the Supreme Court ruled that the agency couldn't continue extending the ban without Congress' approval.

After the initial COVID-19 eviction protections expired in July 2021, the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued another eviction moratorium under the direction of President Joe Biden. But the Supreme Court again ruled that the HHS secretary doesn't have the authority to implement a ban on residential evictions.

The Keeping Renters Safe Act would grant the HHS secretary permanent authority to implement a residential eviction ban during public health crises to help prevent the spread of communicable diseases, including at homeless shelters. The act would also direct the HHS to implement an eviction moratorium to remain in effect while the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency.

While some state and local governments have issued guidance on evictions, there's currently no eviction ban put in place by the federal government.

