Domino's Pizza to tip customers who tip delivery drivers

Domino's Pizza is launching a new promotion where the restaurant will tip customers who tip their delivery drivers.

The "You Tip, We Tip" promotion will begin April 29.

When customers trip their delivery drive $3 online, they'll receive a $3 coupon to use on the following week's online delivery order.

"Domino's drivers have been hustling to deliver hot, delicious pizzas since 1960, and we love that customers have been tipping them for their great service since day one," Kate Trumbull, Domino's senior vice president – chief brand officer, said in a news release. "But these days, everywhere you go, there's a tip screen. The pressure to tip is real, even when no extra service is provided. So, we decided to flip the script and show our appreciation by tipping customers back."

The pizza chain has previously rolled out similar promotions.

In 2022, Domino's offered customers who pick up their own carryout orders a $3 tip following recent staffing issues at the pizza chain.

