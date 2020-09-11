Zoological Society of Milwaukee hosting virtual fundraising event

It's a wild time for a good cause and you can take part from the comfort of your home. Katie Krecklow with the Zoological Society of Milwaukee joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us more about an upcoming virtual event.

Support It’s a Wild World and Donate an Auction item!

The It’s a Wild World Auction Committee is looking for outstanding auction items for this years event. Special experiences or gift certificates to local retail shops, restaurants and lodging are always popular. If your business would like to be part of this exclusive evening, please contact Jenn at jennifert@zoosociety.org, OR fill out a donor information form online.