Watering is an important part of having a garden. But how do you know what's too much or too little? Gardening expert, Melinda Myers, joins FOX6 WakeUp with some tips on how to best manage water in your landscape.

1. Mulch the soil to suppress weeds, improving the soil means less watering fo you.

2. Capture rain with rain barrels for those dry periods. For information on installing rain barrels, click here.

