Opening a business during the pandemic isn’t an easy decision, but Paloma Taco and Tequila was more than ready to start serving
Brian is in Washington Heights with a look at what makes this new taco joint so special.
MILWAUKEE - Opening a business during the pandemic isn’t an easy decision, but Paloma Taco and Tequila was more than ready to start serving guests their creative Mexican cuisine back in July. Brian is in Washington Heights with a look at what makes this new taco joint so special.
t may be taco Tuesday but Brian is ready to show off a tuna tostada that’s made to perfection
This morning Brian is at Paloma Taco and Tequila mixing tasty food with tasty beverages.
Washington Heights has a new taco joint and customers are raving about their tacos
Brian is checking out they make this fan favorite at Paloma Taco and Tequila.
Hot Chips with avocado and spicy chicken & Pineapple Jalapeño infused tequila served as a Paloma
Their spin off of nachos, something unique and different that is bursting with flavor with beautiful presentation. Promote our togo pickup window. Menu board above for easy ordering following the social distancing guide lines.