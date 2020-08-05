Tips for keeping your skin healthy, preventing breakouts while wearing face masks

You're wearing a mask, which is great for protecting the health of you and others. But, it may not be great for your skin. Beauty expert, Dani Headley, with Scottfree Salon joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on how we can prevent breakouts.

1. Clean Mask: disposable MUST be disposable, throw out after wearing it. Reusable/Fabric masks: MUST be clean, need to be washed after each use/daily. It`s inevitable dirt, makeup, oils, etc will get on your mask; that combined with condensation from our breathing is a perfect breeding ground for bacteria. - material: save N95s and surgical masks for our healthcare heroes; cotton & natural fibers prove to be the most breathable & protective outside of medical masks. Synthetic fibers are the worst.

2. Clean Skin: under mask should ideally be clean skin with moisturizer applied at least 30 minutes prior to wearing; makeup, etc will cause more clogging of pores leading to Irritation & breakouts.

3. Hydration: our body needs water, especially our skin. Will help to not overproduce oils/balance oil system of our skin. Skin that`s dehydrated or flaking and already compromised will develop irritation & breakouts faster than skin with a healthy barrier. ***IF you have an oily skin type, can use products with zinc to aid in oil absorption for healing & mattifying.

4. BREAKS: every couple of hours you should remove your mask for open-air & do not touch your face.

5. Exfoliation: to aid from buildup & dead skin cells; if your skin is too sensitive, dry, or chaffed, apply a thin layer of Aquaphor or a soothing occlusive balm.

6. Breakouts: DO NOT pick, this furthers the spread of bacteria. Products with Salicylic Acid are great, however, do not aggressively spot treat so the skin is overly dry or it will be too sensitive under mask. Hypochlorous acid is our rockstar help for make - it is naturally occurring in white blood cells to fight harmful bacteria and inflammation. AHA or BHAs will aid in cell turnover to resurface the skin. Retinols or harsh ingredients like benzoyl peroxide are more irritating under a mask. Non-comedogenic products are ideal so our pores remain unclogged.

If you are in healthcare or have to wear a mask consistently, a slim silicone pad under each pressure point is a good idea... nose, ears,etc.