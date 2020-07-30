Take a look back at some of Nicole Koglin's coverage of the Green Bay Packers

Nicole Koglin looks back at the time she covered the NFC North Championship game
As Nicole Koglin prepares to say goodbye to FOX6, she looks back at her favorite memories
MILWAUKEE - Friday, July 31 is Nicole Koglin's last day at FOX6 News. It's been great taking a look back at some of the amazing things she's been able to do during her time at the station. One of her favorite memories was covering the Packers. Here's a look back.
Nicole looks back at her time covering the Packers
Nicole Koglin reflects on her past coverage of the Packers before saying goodbye to FOX6