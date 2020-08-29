Special event marks anniversary of end of WWII at Milwaukee's War Memorial Center

Marking the end of WWII
Milwaukeeans are marking the anniversary of the end of WWII with a special ceremony.
MILWAUKEE - Next week will be the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. To mark the occasion, a special event is being held on Saturday, Aug. 29 at the War Memorial Center on Milwaukee's lakefront. FOX6's Evan Peterson learns more.
Remembering the end of WWII
A special event on Milwaukee's lakefront marks the end of WWII
WWII commemoration
Commemorating the end of World War II
Marking the anniversary of the end of WWII with special event on Milwaukee’s lakefront
Dozens turned out at Milwaukee's lakefront to mark the anniversary of the end of WWII