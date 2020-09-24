Petfest: Perfect way to enjoy the outdoors with your furry friend

A perfect way to enjoy the outdoors this fall with your favorite furry friend. Bryna Neiman with Fromm Family Foods joins FOX6 WakeUp with more on a pop-up Pestfest coming to Mequon.

About Petfest (website)

Fromm Petfest and Foxtown Brewing have teamed up to create a series of pet-friendly, socially-distanced, family-focused outdoor pop-up events this fall.

For four consecutive Saturdays beginning September 26 from 10 AM to 2 PM, pet owners have the opportunity to enjoy a free dog park at the Mequon based brewery along with a rotating sample of festivities including giveaways, free caricatures, free photo booth, live music and more. Fromm food will be sold at a discount on site and for every bag purchased Fromm will donate a bag to the Wisconsin Humane Society.

With community safety paramount, Fromm Petfest will have a variety of safety protocols in place that promote cleanliness and social distancing. Guests will also have the opportunity to reserve their preferred play time through an online reservation system. Walk-ups are welcome but space is limited to promote socially-distanced play.