Mitchell Parks Domes sets reopening date for Saturday, Sept. 26

The iconic Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, will reopen to the public on September 26th with reduced hours and an advanced registration system.

The Domes, which closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen the tropical dome, desert dome, and floral show dome with the fall show 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'.

Visit www.mitchellparkdomes.com to reserve a time slot or call the visitor center at 414-257-5600 for information. How to reserve an advanced timeslot online:

Go to www.mitchellparkdomes.com and click the 'select a timeslot' button

