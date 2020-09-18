Mitchell Parks Domes sets reopening date for Saturday, Sept. 26
MILWAUKEE - The iconic Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, better known as the Domes, will reopen to the public on September 26th with reduced hours and an advanced registration system.
The Domes, which closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will reopen the tropical dome, desert dome, and floral show dome with the fall show 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow'.
Visit www.mitchellparkdomes.com to reserve a time slot or call the visitor center at 414-257-5600 for information. How to reserve an advanced timeslot online:
Go to www.mitchellparkdomes.com and click the 'select a timeslot' button
- Select an available day/time that you'd like to arrive. Let us know how many people will be in your group and follow the steps to add to cart and check out. No payments are taken at this stage.
- You'll receive a confirmation email that shows your visit date and 'departure time' - please arrive at The Domes at the departure time listed.
- When you arrive, pay for your admission to the gardens at the fee booth using credit card or cash.
- Follow the one-way route around the Domes. Masks are required and maintain physical distancing of at least 6ft from anyone not in your group. A maximum of ten people per group will be allowed.