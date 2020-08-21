Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Public Museum is officially re-opening to the public, digital resources available

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Public Museum is back open after months of being closed due to the pandemic. Brian is there all morning with a look at what’s changed and what you should expect when you visit. 

About Milwaukee Public Museum (website)

MPM will reopen for members on Thursday, August 13, and to the public on Friday, August 21. Ticket are now on presale; more info below. Current members: You will need to create an account on our new software.

Please review our newest policies below to help plan your next visit to the Milwaukee Public Museum. The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority. 

Welcome back!

Brian is showing how the butterflies and bugs are still being cared for during the pandemic.