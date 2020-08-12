Masks for every occasion: From your workout to back-to-school and everything in between

From working out to back to school, lifestyle expert Jennifer Munoz joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at some masks for every occasion. Washable, disposable, nose wires, ties, head straps, ear straps, patterns, prints, solids, filter, no filter, we've got you covered!

For your Workout: Don't sweat it!

Whether you choose a head strap fit or zip and sip, your workout is sure to be a breeze with Goldsheep Clothing`s fun patterns and prints. Plus, they`re lightweight and breathable.*If a gaiter is more your style, or your workout is outdoors, these cooling gaiters are perfect from Arctic Cool.

For the Office: Water Cooler Talk

Can`t remember what day of the week it is? These masks can help. Remember the undies when you were little? This is the perfect set to keep your week on track. Or you can opt for a mask pack so you have one for every day of the week.

*A classic, and affordable option for the whole family, Old Navy is for you - they offer a wide variety of packs in solids and prints, as well as adult and children`s sizes.*Rock the 'dude pack' from LA Made Clothing or want to rep your favorite sports team at your next meeting? These masks from Fanatics help you show off your team spirit!

Advertisement

Backyard BBQ/Pool Party:

Make a Splash!*Want to take a dip in the pool while still staying safe? Dippin' Daisy Swimwear makes masks from swimsuit material so it dries quickly and can mix and match with your suit.

*Grab your straw because Shut Your Mouth has a zip and sip mask option for enjoying your drink, while keeping as covered up as possible.

Date Night/Night on the Town: Glam it up!

*Love is in the air - these beautiful watercolor prints from Liana Yarckin feature her original designs and let`s just say, we`re swooning.Heading out to dinner and want to look glamorous? This gorg butterfly mask from @Fleuryfull on Etsy is unique and playful. Happy Hour will never be the same with this gold chain mask. Comes in gold or silver Revolve and is sure to make you shine.

Back-to-School: Stay Cool and Show Your Spirit!

*Are you looking for a back-to-school gift for your kids or maybe a special teacher? Mask Club is the ideal mask subscription box - offering a fun surprise throughout the year. Crayola is also offering a variety of color combinations so you have a different color for each weekday or buy a class pack to ensure your kid`s classrooms are covered.

An alternative or addition to wearing a mask, are these adorable visors from Vision Visor keeping your kids safe and making it less scary. Also, perfect for your pediatrician or any profession where kids are the focus. There`s also a sporty visor option for those on the go from Gemelli.