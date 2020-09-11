Like bugs? The Wehr Nature Center has a lot of bugs that they want to introduce you to

Do you like bugs? Well, Where Nature Center has a lot of bugs that they want to introduce you to
Brian is in Franklin meeting some of the bugs that will be part of this weekend’s Virtual Bug Day.
FRANKLIN, Wis. - I think we all can agree that during this pandemic the need for nature has never been greater. With that in mind, The Wehr Nature Center is a great place to hike and learn about nature, but right now, they need your help. Brian is in Franklin previewing their three-week fundraising challenge that has something for everyone.
About Wehr Nature Center (website)
The Friends of Wehr believe that every person deserves to have access to nature year-round. As the nonprofit partner of the Wehr Nature Center, the Friends of Wehr supports Wehr’s mission of inspiring current and future generations to explore and value the natural world.
This year, Bug Day at The Wehr Nature Center is going virtual
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be a beekeeper?
This weekend you can find out during Wehr Nature Centger’s Virtual Bug Day. Brian is suiting up for this honey of a good time.
