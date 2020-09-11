Like bugs? The Wehr Nature Center has a lot of bugs that they want to introduce you to

I think we all can agree that during this pandemic the need for nature has never been greater. With that in mind, The Wehr Nature Center is a great place to hike and learn about nature, but right now, they need your help. Brian is in Franklin previewing their three-week fundraising challenge that has something for everyone.

About Wehr Nature Center (website)

The Friends of Wehr believe that every person deserves to have access to nature year-round. As the nonprofit partner of the Wehr Nature Center, the Friends of Wehr supports Wehr’s mission of inspiring current and future generations to explore and value the natural world.