Expand / Collapse search

If you like macaroni and cheese then you’ll definitely want to check this out

By
Published 
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

If you like macaroni and cheese then you’ll definitely want to check this out

Brian is at a new restaurant in Bay View that has eleven different kinds of Mac and cheese.

MILWAUKEE - There’s new casual dining spot in Bay View called Makk’n’Cheese which is spelled with two k’s because it’s located on Kinnickinnic Avenue. Brian is there checking out this new spot that’s owned by some self-proclaimed cheesy wizards.

There’s new casual dining spot in Bay View called Makk’n’Cheese

Brian is there checking out this new spot that’s owned by some self-proclaimed cheesy wizards.

If Mac and Cheese out of a box just won’t cut it, maybe you should check out the cheesy goodness coming out of Bay View’s newest hot spot

Brian is at Makk’n’Cheese where life is better with cheddar.

About Makk'n'Cheese (website)

Home grown Makk'n'Cheese gooey cheesy wizards!

Makk’n’Cheese options and other menu items

Brian is at a new restaurant in Bay View that has eleven unique variations that have much more than just cheese!

​Atleast that's what we've been told... We like to think we're just some local born and raised Milwaukeeans that are letting our Wisconsin show in each and every cheesy recipe we've put together for the enjoyment of our Bay View community.