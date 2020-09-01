If you like macaroni and cheese then you’ll definitely want to check this out

There’s new casual dining spot in Bay View called Makk’n’Cheese which is spelled with two k’s because it’s located on Kinnickinnic Avenue. Brian is there checking out this new spot that’s owned by some self-proclaimed cheesy wizards.

About Makk'n'Cheese (website)

Home grown Makk'n'Cheese gooey cheesy wizards!

Advertisement

​Atleast that's what we've been told... We like to think we're just some local born and raised Milwaukeeans that are letting our Wisconsin show in each and every cheesy recipe we've put together for the enjoyment of our Bay View community.