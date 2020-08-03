Have critters invaded your garden? Before you reach for the chemicals there are some things to consider

Have the critters invaded your garden? Before you reach for the chemicals there's some things to consider. Gardening expert Melinda Myers joins FOX6 WakeUp with some organic ways to keep pests away.

Organic Pest Control in the Garden - As you're out in your garden, you may notice holes in the leaves, speckling, and are worried about the health and vigor of your plants. Before reaching for the chemicals make sure you manage problems in the garden while keeping yourself, pollinators and the environment safe

1. How do you know whether to intervene?

2. If you need to intercede, what can you do?

a. A strong blast of water dislodging aphids and mites.

Hand picking and throwing them in a can of soapy water.

Advertisement

Trapping.

Barriers.

If you decide to use a product, use a natural product that;s eco-friendly like Summit Year-round Spray Oil - it doesn`t harm people, pets or wildlifeMinimizing or eliminating the use of chemicals is good for your budget, our pollinators and water quality.

3. Visit Melinda's website and register for her FREE gardening webinars.