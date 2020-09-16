Gino talks with director of 'The Devil All the Time' about cast

Gino talks with director of The Devil All the Time about assembling cast
The star-studded thriller The Devil All the Time is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard just to name a few. Gino recently spoke with the director about assembling the cast.
MILWAUKEE - The star-studded thriller "The Devil All the Time" is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Tom holland, Robert Pattinson, and Bill Skarsgard just to name a few. Gino recently spoke with the director about assembling the cast.