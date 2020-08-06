Gino talks with actor Micheál Richardson about the film 'Made in Italy'

Gino talks with actor Micheal Richardson about the film Made in Italy
MILWAUKEE - In the new film "Made in Italy" a London artist and his estranged son travel to Tuscany to sell the house they inherited from his late wife. The film features a real-life father-son duo. Gino recently spoke with actor Micheál Richardson -- whose dad just so happens to be Liam Neeson.