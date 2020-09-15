Energy-efficient lesson plans to help families manage energy costs

Back to school looks different for a lot of families this year with many kids learning at home. Amy Jahns with We Energies joins FOX6 WakeUp with some energy-efficient lesson plans to help families with stay-at-home students mange energy costs.

Show them this bright idea: Turn off the lights when no one needs them. Use dimmer switches on indoor lights and switch to LED bulbs. They use up to 75% less energy than standard incandescent bulbs.

Tell them they have the power: Power strips that is. Many electronics consume energy even when they aren`t being used. Often called energy vampires, these devices can cost up to $100 a year. Plugging chargers, computers and gaming equipment into a power strip lets you turn them off with one switch. Better yet, use a smart power strip. It turns off automatically when devices are not in use.

Soak up knowledge ... and savings: The average household spends about $300 a year on water heating costs. Lowering your water heater thermostat to 120 degrees is an easy do-it-yourself lesson to show your kids and help manage energy costs.

Keep minds open and the refrigerator door closed: Did you know we open our refrigerators on average 33 times per day? Minimize the number of times you open your refrigerator door. An open door allows warm, moist air in, which makes the compressor work harder. Pick a snack ahead of time, so you don`t leave the door open too long.