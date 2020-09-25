Supporting local, that's the mission of the Eagle Public Market. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at what's for sale.

About Eagle Public Market (website)

Eagle Public Market offers a unique selection of local products at unbeatable prices. It’s a great place to sample and enjoy a wide variety of goods from local producers and makers. Come for the products and stay to enjoy some music, meet old friends or make new ones - all at Eagle Public Market!

Eagle is a proud and thriving community of families, friends and neighbors. Eagle Public Market is committed to bringing locally sourced, high quality food and products to our community at fair prices and to providing a destination for the community to shop, gather and enjoy the space and each other. We hope you'll make Eagle Public Market a regular stop - even if it's just to wander in and say "Hi" and see what's new - there's always bound to be something new here! This is your space and we can't wait to see you again!

