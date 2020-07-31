Brewers baseball is going to look a lot different than years past

Today is the Brewers home opener, although fans won’t be in the stands for the game
Brian is at Helfaer Field with Rick Schlesinger President of Brewers Operations.
MILWAUKEE - Friday, July 31 is the Brewers home opener and although fans won’t be in the stands for the game, the Brewers organization is grateful for all the support the team is getting outside of the stadium. Brian Kramp is at Helfaer Field with Rick Schlesinger President of Brewers Operations.
Even though we can’t be inside the park to watch the Brewers play, we can still wear their colors
Brian is with Teddy Werner checking out some of the new gear you can sport to suppprt the crew.
Are you ready for some Brewers baseball?
Brian is down at Helfaer Field getting ready for the big home opener with a big mascot!
Brewers organization is grateful for all the support the team is getting outside of the stadium
Brian is at Helfaer Field with Celia Gore talking about the support the organization gives off the field.