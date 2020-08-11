As summer ticks away, many parents are wondering if it is safe to send their kids back to school. Dr. Kevin Dahlman, medical director of Aurora Children's Health, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the safety guidelines parents should look out for.

Is it safe to send my child back into a classroom?

Unfortunately, we are not yet out of the woods with COVID-19. It is going to be important for school administrators and parents to be flexible; keeping up updated on COVID trends in their communities. Those trends could either positively or negatively impact plans for back-to-school at any time.

What safety guidelines should I be looking for at my child`s school?

Look for staggered class times, desks six feet apart, limited interactions, symptom screenings, masking, limited school visitors, outdoor classrooms (as weather permits), and enhanced cleaning. These are all things that we will likely see as students and teachers return to schools.

What do we know now about how COVID affects kids?

Advertisement

Children do get COVID-19, but certainly, we are seeing far fewer cases among children than adults. The most at-risk group of children are infants and that`s because of their immature immune systems. While we are continually learning new things about this virus, we do know that children are less likely to get COVID, be hospitalized or die from the virus

When schools go back to in-person learning, what can I do to prepare my child?

From kindergarteners to high school seniors, it is so important to teach children several things before school start:o Proper handwashingo How to wear a masko How to social distance To keep their hands away from their face. And, not to share food and drinks with other children.

Is it safe for my child to play on their middle school or high school sports team?

When considering the safety of sports, it comes down to the name of the game. Full or close contact sports like football, baseball, soccer and basketball have a higher risk of transmitting the virus. Sports like golf and tennis are safer because there is limited contact and athletes are often feet or yards apart from each other.

What tips do you have for parents?

Do research. Learn about the guidelines and recommendations that are out there and how your child`s school is working to follow these guidelines in order to keep your child safe. Remember that even though you aren`t with them in school, you can still have a lot of influence-- teach your child ways to be safe, like good hand hygiene, and keeping their mask on in designated places.