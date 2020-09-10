Apple picking season: Check out different varieties at Basse’s Taste of Country

At Basse’s Taste of Country it’s their mission to create farm family fun and this weekend that’s exactly what you can expect at one of their newest festivals. Brian is in Colgate with details on Basse’s Apple & Sunflower Fest.

Basse’s first annual Apple & Sunflower Fest! (website)

September 11th - 13th Only

(weather permitting)

Hours:

Advertisement

Friday Sept. 11th: 3pm - 7pm

Saturday & Sunday Sept. 12&13: 10am - 7pm

(last walk/ride out to fields at 6:30pm)

Apple & Sunflower Experience:

$12.95 per person

(Under age 2(0-23months) - free)

(online tickets not available for this event)

Includes:

1/4 peck bag of U-pick apples

Choose between several varieties:

Honey Crisp

Zestar

Mc​intosh

Cortland

Fuji

Sun Crisp

Candy Crisp

Sunflower Maze

Pick your own sunflowers are extra cost

Zinnia walkthrough

Pick your own zinnias are extra cost​

Sunflower & zinnia photo ops

Grain Train ride to and from sunflower & apple fields! (ride is optional for those that would like to walk)

Extra Costs:

(after paid apple & sunflower experience)

$14.95 - U-Pick Bucket of sunflowers or zinnias

Mix&match, your choice, sunflowers & zinnias​

Vintage metal bucket included

We supply shears for cutting

Return shears for us to fill bucket with water​​

$7.95 - Additional 1/4 peck bag for U-pick apples