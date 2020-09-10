Expand / Collapse search

Apple picking season: Check out different varieties at Basse’s Taste of Country

COLGATE, Wis. - At Basse’s Taste of Country it’s their mission to create farm family fun and this weekend that’s exactly what you can expect at one of their newest festivals. Brian is in Colgate with details on Basse’s Apple & Sunflower Fest.

Corn mazes are quite popular in Wisconsin, but have you ever been through a sunflower maze?

Basse’s first annual Apple & Sunflower Fest! (website)

September 11th - 13th Only

(weather permitting)

Hours: 

Friday Sept. 11th: 3pm - 7pm

Saturday & Sunday Sept. 12&13: 10am - 7pm

(last walk/ride out to fields at 6:30pm)

Apple picking season is here!

Apple & Sunflower Experience:

$12.95 per person

(Under age 2(0-23months) - free)

(online tickets not available for this event)

Includes: 

1/4 peck bag of U-pick apples 

Choose between several varieties:

  • Honey Crisp
  • Zestar
  • Mc​intosh
  • Cortland
  • Fuji
  • Sun Crisp
  • Candy Crisp

Sunflower Maze

Pick your own sunflowers are extra cost 

Zinnia walkthrough 

Pick your own zinnias are extra cost​

Sunflower & zinnia photo ops 

Grain Train ride to and from sunflower & apple fields! (ride is optional for those that would like to walk) 

Extra Costs:

(after paid apple & sunflower experience)

$14.95 - U-Pick Bucket of sunflowers or zinnias

  • Mix&match, your choice, sunflowers & zinnias​
  • Vintage metal bucket included
  • We supply shears for cutting
  • Return shears for us to fill bucket with water​​

$7.95 - Additional 1/4 peck bag for U-pick apples 