Apple picking season: Check out different varieties at Basse’s Taste of Country
COLGATE, Wis. - At Basse’s Taste of Country it’s their mission to create farm family fun and this weekend that’s exactly what you can expect at one of their newest festivals. Brian is in Colgate with details on Basse’s Apple & Sunflower Fest.
Basse’s first annual Apple & Sunflower Fest! (website)
September 11th - 13th Only
(weather permitting)
Hours:
Advertisement
Friday Sept. 11th: 3pm - 7pm
Saturday & Sunday Sept. 12&13: 10am - 7pm
(last walk/ride out to fields at 6:30pm)
Apple & Sunflower Experience:
$12.95 per person
(Under age 2(0-23months) - free)
(online tickets not available for this event)
Includes:
1/4 peck bag of U-pick apples
Choose between several varieties:
- Honey Crisp
- Zestar
- Mcintosh
- Cortland
- Fuji
- Sun Crisp
- Candy Crisp
Sunflower Maze
Pick your own sunflowers are extra cost
Zinnia walkthrough
Pick your own zinnias are extra cost
Sunflower & zinnia photo ops
Grain Train ride to and from sunflower & apple fields! (ride is optional for those that would like to walk)
Extra Costs:
(after paid apple & sunflower experience)
$14.95 - U-Pick Bucket of sunflowers or zinnias
- Mix&match, your choice, sunflowers & zinnias
- Vintage metal bucket included
- We supply shears for cutting
- Return shears for us to fill bucket with water
$7.95 - Additional 1/4 peck bag for U-pick apples