Women take over Monday nights on FOX with fall shows ‘Filthy Rich’ and ‘L.A.’s Finest’

Iconic female characters are taking over FOX Monday nights this fall with the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest” and the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” which are both coming to screens on Sept. 21.

Fans of the iconic “Bad Boys” franchise are sure to be blown away by a series set in the same universe, where Jessica Alba and Gabrielle Union take on a powerful drug cartel out for revenge.

L.A.‘s Finest stars Alba and Union as two LAPD detectives taking on Los Angeles’ most dangerous criminals, and they’re not playing any more games.

For those more intrigued by wealth and power with outrageously soapy results, Kim Cattrall (Sex in the City) is making her long-awaited return to television with a Gothic family soap called “Filthy Rich.”

The show centers around the aftermath of the death of Cattrall’s character’s husband, a wealthy Christian television network pioneer, who is later revealed to have three illegitimate children, all of whom are written in his will.

Monumental twists and turns follow in a dramatic world where everyone has an ulterior motive.

Don’t miss the series premiere of “Filthy Rich,” Starring Kim Cattrall on Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT following the broadcast premiere of “L.A.‘s Finest,” starring Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba at 8 p.m. ET/7 CT.