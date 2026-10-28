Wisconsin Weather: Will storms impact baseball watch parties Wednesday?
MILWAUKEE - A warm front will lift into northern Wisconsin on Wednesday. This will increase southerly winds and help temperatures reach the 70s by Wednesday afternoon.
With just enough moisture and energy ahead of the cold front, showers and a few storms are likely across Wisconsin Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Impacts across Wisconsin
Big picture view:
Northwest Wisconsin will have the best environment for strong to severe storms that can produce large hail, damaging winds, and even tornadoes.
Southeast Wisconsin Impacts
Local perspective:
The majority of Wisconsin will not see severe weather, but with enough punch, scattered showers and a few storms could develop in southeast Wisconsin late Wednesday evening.
Activity should move in by the end of the World Series game into very early Thursday morning.
If a storm develops, heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning, and maybe some small hail can form.
Watch party forecast
In Milwaukee:
The forecast in Milwaukee during the game will be mild with temperatures in the mid-60s. Clouds will continue to gradually increase as the evening and game progresses due to the cold front approaching from the west.
If the game goes long enough, a few scattered showers and embedded non-severe storms are possible. Your FOX6 Weather Experts will have you covered!
The Source: Information in this story is from the National Weather Service and the FOX6 Weather Experts.