Wisconsin Weather: 1st snowfall of season typically occurs in October

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The Brief October begins and that means temperatures start to fall throughout the month. Leaves reach peak fall foliage this month and begin to drop to the ground heading into November. The first snowfall of the season typically occurs in October.



October begins on Thursday this year, and drifting further into fall, temperatures begin to drop. Oct. 1 has a normal high temperature of 68°F with a drop of 13°F by the end of the month into the middle 50s.

Temperatures falling

By the numbers:

The normal low temperature is 50°F with a drop of 11°F by the end of the month in the upper 30s!

Not only are the temperatures falling, but the leaves will begin to as well! Peak fall foliage colors across the state of Wisconsin range between mid to late October with leaves heading towards November.

Snow in October

Dig deeper:

This also marks the first month when snow can fall and accumulate. In fact, October has an average total snowfall accumulation of 0.3".

With colder temperatures arriving near the end of the month, this is when we typically experience the first snow of the season.

Just because we normally have our first snow in October, doesn't mean that it always occurs.

In 2025, there was no snow in October. But several years prior, in 2023, Milwaukee had over three inches!

And as the "berrr" months continue, November and December, the average snowfall increases rapidly.

By the time January and February come around, Milwaukee typically experiences its highest snowfall totals near a foot and up.

Milwaukee has been experiencing warmer winters, so our bigger snow events don't usually happen until the end of January into February and March.

This year is an El Niño year which could delay the onset of snow and lower the overall totals in Wisconsin. We will have to see what Mother Nature has in store.