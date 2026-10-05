Where apples grow best in Wisconsin; top weather regions

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The Brief Wisconsin has many places to grow apple trees based on microclimates. Weather impacts apple trees all year round. Drought, thunderstorms, heat, precipitation, temperatures all impact the stages of growing.



Wisconsin has nearly 300 commercial apple orchards where over 30 types are grown. Here are the three best areas in Wisconsin to grow apples.

Best places to grow apples in Wisconsin

Big picture view:

Southwestern Wisconsin near Gays Mills in the Driftless Area. Added elevation provides abundant sun for the trees and good drainage in addition to the soil. The Door County Peninsula has a favorable microclimate by being between two bodies of water, creating moderate temperatures favored for apple growers. Bayfield in the northern peninsula of Wisconsin along the southern shore of Lake Superior. Being by this great lake can help reduce thunderstorm frequency and strength in addition to bringing ideal cooler conditions.

Weather impacts on apple trees

What we know:

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)



Harvesting apples is best from August to October, but it all depends on the weather conditions year round.

Winter: Apple trees need a long-cold winter to conserve energy to grow in the spring. Too warm of a winter means the trees may not flower or bear as much fruit. Too cold of a winter can damage trees, even causing them to die.

Spring: And, of course, we know that late frosts in spring can damage or kill the apple buds, and a cool spring can delay pollinators, resulting in fewer apples.

(Credit: Lisa Michaels)

Summer: In summer, thunderstorms can damage the crops with strong winds and large hail. Drought puts stress on the trees, and too much rain makes the trees unhappy too. If it’s too humid, pests and disease can spread into the orchards.

It is a staple to go apple picking in Wisconsin — some years the crop may be plentiful while others are scarce, but farmers always make it an amazing experience.