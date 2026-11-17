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The Brief You can visit one of only four spots on Earth in Wisconsin. The 45X90 geographical marker is near Wausau. This marks the center of the Northwestern Hemisphere.



Did you know Wisconsin is home to one of only four spots like it on Earth? Right near Wausau, you'll find the 45X90 geographical marker—a unique spot that marks the dead center of the Northwestern Hemisphere.

45X90 geographical marker in Wisconsin (Photo credit: Lisa Michaels)

In the Town of Rietbrock, near Wausau, marks the 45X90 geographical marker. This is where the 45th parallel, halfway between the Equator and the North Pole, meets the 90th meridian, a quarter of the way around the planet, between the Greenwich or Prime Meridian and the international date line.

In other words, it is the exact center of the Northwest Hemisphere.

45X90 geographical marker in Wisconsin (Photo credit: Lisa Michaels)

Let’s dig deeper: Latitude is the distance in degrees north or south of the equator. Longitude is the distance in degrees east or west of the meridian at Greenwich, England where the international date line is.

Latitude vs. longitude (Source: Timeanddate.com)

There are four 45x90 points on Earth that are halfway between the Equator and the poles AND the prime meridian and the 180° meridian.

Four 45X90 points on Earth (Map source: NOAA)

The four points are located in the United States, Pacific Ocean, China, and Indian Ocean. Note that only two are located on land: one is in Marathon County in Wisconsin and the other is located in the mountainous region of China.

This makes the Wisconsin location the only easily accessible marker in the world.

Join the 45 x 90 club

Where to go:

After visiting the marker, you can visit one of the official registration sites to sign the 45 x 90 Club book and receive a keepsake two-sided coin.

45X90 club token coin (Wausau-Central Wisconsin Convention & Visitors Bureau)

La Quinta Inn, 1910 Stewart Ave, Wausau, WI 54401

A&L Oil & Convenience Store, 425 Mueller St, Athens, WI 54411 (6 miles west of the marker)

Visit Wausau Office, 200 Washington St Suite 120B, Wausau, WI 54403 (hours by appointment only)

More information can be found at: https://www.visitwausau.com/45x90-club/