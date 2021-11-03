Milwaukee's 1st snow of season; when to expect it

Milwaukee and all of southeast Wisconsin have still yet to see any trace amounts of snow but how likely is that to change in the next few weeks? Based on averages, it's possible, but based on temperature trends it won't be anytime soon.



Typically Milwaukee sees its first trace amounts of snow by Oct. 22 The first measurable amount of snowfall typically occurs by Nov. 14 but it has happened as late as Dec. 19. The average first 1"+ snowfall occurs by Dec. 1.

First snow statistics for Milwaukee

Looking at the 6-Day Planner between Nov. 3 - Nov. 8 temperatures at night will get down into the 30s but generally, the atmosphere moving forward will be too warm to support frozen precipitation.

6-Day Planner between Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Monday, Nov. 8

Forecasting further, the long-term temperature outlook keeps us warmer than average at least through Nov. 12 and if that pattern continues we'll be well behind our typical snow pace. That doesn't mean it's impossible but it's highly unlikely we see snow through mid-November.

