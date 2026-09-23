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The Brief Hurricane season ends November 30th, and the Atlantic has not experienced one hurricane yet. This is the calmest start to the season in the Atlantic Basin in 112 years. El Niño is the reason for a lack of development in the Atlantic and active development in the Pacific.



You are experiencing something that has never happened in your lifetime: the quietest Atlantic hurricane season in over a century.

Hurricane season

The backstory:

This is the first time in 112 years an Atlantic hurricane season has not had a single hurricane, to this point, at least. The only years without a recorded Atlantic hurricane were 1914 and 1907.

By the numbers:

There has been an unusual lack of tropical systems in the Atlantic. While there have been six tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin, none have strengthened into a hurricane:

Arthur

Bertha

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

It has also been an unusual active year in the Pacific. In the Eastern and Central Pacific, there have been 18 named tropical cyclones with six being hurricanes:

Amanda

Boris

Cristina

Douglas

Elida

Fausto

Genevieve

Hernan

Iselle

Julio

Karina

Lowell

Marie

Norbert

Odalys

Polo

El Niño impact

Dig deeper:

El Niño is the main reason why the season has been quiet, due to the strong upper-level winds, which lowers activity in the Atlantic Basin. The strong wind shear can tilt the storm or tear the storms apart, preventing them from forming. El Niño increases storms in the Eastern and Central Pacific Basins due to warmer ocean temperatures.