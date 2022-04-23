Storms on the way overnight Saturday night after near-record warmth

article

Storms are back in the forecast Saturday night, but these storms are unlikely to reach severe criteria.

A cold front is moving in from the west as a line of severe storms that will weaken to general scattered thunderstorm activity as it moves into Wisconsin.

Storms could still bring gusty winds in excess of 30 mph, and about 0.15 inches of rain.

This comes on the heels of near-record warmth Saturday with temps reaching 82 degrees in Milwaukee – just 3 degrees from the record.

Much cooler weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week, with temps about 10 degrees below average.