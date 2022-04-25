Slow start to the growing season, but improving drought conditions across SE Wisconsin

article

With periods of below average weather conditions over the past few weeks, SE Wisconsin is trending about a week behind to the start of growing season.

Although April temps are only about 0.5 degrees below average, chilly conditions during the 3rd week of April was likely the cause for the delay.

On average, growing season begins between April 26th and May 9th in SE Wisconsin. Expect it to start as late as May 12th in spots.

With that said, above average precipitation over the last two months will provide for better growing conditions than last season.

This could help some plants come in quickly, once the colder weather subsides of course. Monday night, freezing conditions are expected across the area, with a hard freeze across northern Illinois where growing season is under way…