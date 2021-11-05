Rain returns next week; will likely last into mid-November

After a long dry stretch of weather, it looks like widespread rain is back in the forecast for next week. Both Tuesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 11 have long-lasting light to moderate rain rates possible.



A slow-moving warm front is forecasted to push in Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 9 and continue to move through into early Wednesday morning, Nov. 10.

SkyVision Plus for Tuesday, Nov. 9

Then, by Thursday, Nov. 11 a much more widespread system approaches giving us rain chances from Thursday morning, Nov. 11 through Friday morning, Nov. 12, which will impact the entire state.

Still does not look like snow with this system but colder air will follow it.

SkyVision Plus for Thursday, Nov. 11

This wetter than average pattern will likely hold into mid-month and continue to help make up for a very dry summer. These long soaking rains won't totally make up the precip deficit we've built up this year of 9.33" it will help increase soil moisture for next spring now that our growing season is done.

