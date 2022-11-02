More 70s in the forecast – but don't get used to it

Fall 2022 has been all over the place, with October bringing us multiple warm-ups and multiple early reminders of Winter. So far, November has been off to a great start – but don't expect it to last forever.

On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 3, much of southeastern Wisconsin will have a chance to tie or set record highs if we can get to the mid 70s. As of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the forecast high for Nov. 3 is 73 degrees – just one degree away from the record high for the date.

Thursday, Nov. 3 we could tie or even set a new record high if we get to 74 degrees

We might even see a high of 70 one more time before the week is over; Friday, Nov. 4 is also warming up quite nicely before a cold front moves in. But afterward, on Saturday, Nov. 5, widespread rain is likely followed by much cooler air to start next week. But even then we'll be sitting warmer than average temperature-wise.

Next 6-day we'll have quite the drop from Thursday, Nov. 3 to Tuesday, Nov. 8

So if we don't hit 70 degrees again for 2022, don't be totally surprised – but it isn't impossible. Nov. 21 is the latest recorded temperature of 70 degrees or more on record. It occurred back in 1913. The average last 70-degree day occurs on Oct. 21, so we're already passed the average.

8-14 temperature outlook has eastern Wisconsin in an equal chance for seasonable temperatures meaning highs near 50 are probable.

The long-term temperature outlook through mid-November has us at an equal chance of seasonable temperatures. Baring any freaky late-season warm up, it'll be very hard for us to set a record for the latest 70-degree day.