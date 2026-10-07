Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Wednesday, warmer weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A dry cold front slides through early Wednesday, kicking up the winds but doing little else as temperatures still reach the lower 70s. High pressure settles in Thursday with sunshine, lighter winds and highs easing back into the upper 60s. A warm front brings a very slight chance of showers Friday before opening the door to another surge of October warmth. Highs should climb into the upper 70s this weekend, with 80 or warmer possible both Saturday and Sunday. The wild card is the track of a tropical system to our southeast Sunday, followed by a cold front that could bring better rain chances and more seasonable temperatures early next week.

Today: Sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 48°

Wind: NW 3-7

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers late Friday night.

AM Low: 46° High: 70°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: SW 10-20

Sunday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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