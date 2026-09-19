Milwaukee Weather: Breezy Saturday, more heavy rain on the way
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
A flood watch is in effect until 7PM Saturday. Potential for minor flooding is possible Saturday,
Lingering rain continues early Saturday morning and slowly weakens by the late morning. Some dry time is possible in the early afternoon before more storms arrive Saturday night.
Another round of heavy rain and storms is expected to arrive Saturday night along I-94 and south to the border. This will increase the risk for potential additional flooding.
Breezy Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Cooler weather and drier air arrives by Tuesday which is fall.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding possible.
High: 67°
Wind: SE 10-25
Tonight: Heavy rain and storms.
Low: 60°
Wind: SE 10-20
Sunday: Chance of showers and breezy.
High: 65°
Wind: NE 10-25
Monday: Chance of showers breezy.
AM Low: 55° High: 63°
Wind: E 10-20
Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 52° High: 62°
Wind: NE 10-25
Wednesday:Partly to mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 52° High: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 53° High: 67°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
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