Milwaukee Weather: Breezy Saturday, more heavy rain on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A flood watch is in effect until 7PM Saturday. Potential for minor flooding is possible Saturday,

Lingering rain continues early Saturday morning and slowly weakens by the late morning. Some dry time is possible in the early afternoon before more storms arrive Saturday night.

Another round of heavy rain and storms is expected to arrive Saturday night along I-94 and south to the border. This will increase the risk for potential additional flooding.

Breezy Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Cooler weather and drier air arrives by Tuesday which is fall.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Heavy rain and localized flooding possible.

High: 67°

Wind: SE 10-25

Tonight: Heavy rain and storms.

Low: 60°

Wind: SE 10-20

Sunday: Chance of showers and breezy.

High: 65°

Wind: NE 10-25

Monday: Chance of showers breezy.

AM Low: 55° High: 63°

Wind: E 10-20

Tuesday: Slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 62°

Wind: NE 10-25

Wednesday:Partly to mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 52° High: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 53° High: 67°

Wind: NE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media