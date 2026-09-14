Milwaukee Weather: Clear morning, storms overnight

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

We start Monday on the chilly side, then clouds increase with highs climbing into the lower 70s. The big rain event arrives Monday night into early Tuesday, with widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rain and some urban or small stream flooding. Rain should gradually shift south Tuesday morning, but low clouds and muggy conditions may stick around for much of the day. Wednesday and Thursday still carry rain chances and another more organized system could bring storms back Saturday, with the unsettled pattern potentially lingering into Sunday.

Today: 68 LAKE. AM sunshine then becoming cloudy. Rain and storms overnight.

High: 72°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Windy. Rain and thunderstorms.

Low: 64°

Wind: S-SW 10-20

Tuesday: AM Rain and thunderstorms.

High: 76°

Wind: SW-NW 10-20

Wednesday:66 LAKE. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 59° High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10

Thursday: 72 LAKE. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: 74 LAKE. Chance of showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: 74 LAKE. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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