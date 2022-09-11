Flood watch issued; rain to continue through Monday night

article

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast to continue through Monday night, Sept. 12. Parts of the area have already seen 1-2" with a few spots exceeding 4" as of midday Sunday.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, Milwaukee Mitchell Int'l. has reported over 1" of rain, Waukesha over 2" and East Troy in excess of 4" of rain (and counting).

FOX6 Meteorologist Tom Wachs says several additional inches of rain are possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of southeastern Wisconsin until 1 p.m. Monday. A slow moving area of low pressure will meander around us keeping rain spiraling in from various directions through Monday night.

A steady rain is forecast to continue tonight becoming more scattered on Monday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Check storm drains for debris, check your sump pumps and basements and if you are encounter water-covered roads, turn around and find an alternate route.