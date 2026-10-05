Fall colors under stress: How drought could change Wisconsin’s Autumn show

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The Brief Drought could alter fall color: Extreme to exceptional drought in northern Wisconsin could cause stressed trees to change earlier Fall color means big tourism dollars: Northern Wisconsin communities depend on fall visitors to extend the tourism season Follow the color, not the calendar: Peak color could be shorter and more variable this year



Wisconsin’s fall color season is getting underway and for many it's a long-standing tradition to take a road trip up north to see the beautiful scenery.

But this year, extreme drought across the Northwoods could make the show shorter and far less predictable. That matters not only to the so-called "leaf peepers", but also to a northern Wisconsin tourism economy worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

What drought can do to Fall color

The Details:

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor shows extreme to exceptional drought across portions of northern Wisconsin, with some areas facing significant long-term precipitation deficits.

Severe drought can stress trees to the point that they begin preparing for winter far earlier than usual. As a result, leaves may change color sooner, produce less vibrant colors or just simply fall from trees much faster than usual.

The impact can be especially noticeable in areas with sandy soils, where trees have less access to moisture such has Wisconsin's many shoreline parks and natural areas.

That does not mean northern Wisconsin will miss out on fall color. Weather over the next few weeks remains an important part of the recipe as well. Sunny, mild days combined with cool nights above freezing generally provide the best recipe for brilliant fall foliage.

Millions of tourism dollars at stake

By the numbers:

This isn't just about maintaining your best possible Instagram feed either! Fall color is big business in Wisconsin. Tourism has posted consecutive record years across northern Wisconsin, and Fall travel provides an important bridge between the busy summer season and winter recreation.

The economic footprint is substantial. For example, in Door County alone, locals bring in $685 million in annual tourism dollars, with fall accounting for roughly 30% of all hotel room nights booked.

That works out to over 200 million dollars just to see the leaves and enjoy a good fish boil!

The information in this graphic is from Destination Door County.

That makes the timing and duration of peak color particularly important. An early or abbreviated peak could shift when visitors arrive or if they choose to go at all.

Substantial differences in tree stress from one location to another across the north could also influence where tourists take their dollars, causing hardships for one area and unexpected benefits in others.

Follow the color, not the calendar

What you can do:

The good news is that drought does not affect every tree or every part of Wisconsin equally. Soil, tree species, recent rainfall and local temperatures can create dramatically different displays over relatively short distances.

For travelers, 2026 may be a year to chase the colors rather than assume the colors will wait for you.

You can start by checking Wisconsin’s fall color reports before planning your trip or watching our reports on FOX 6. Timing will be particularly important this season.

If drought stress causes leaves to turn and fall more quickly in parts of the Northwoods, the best color window may be beautiful, but brief. You will need to stay up to date on the latest reports.