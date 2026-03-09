Young Brewers pitchers embrace bigger roles entering 2026 season

The Brief Several young Brewers pitchers are entering their second major league season. Players say experience from last year has made them more comfortable this spring. Coaches believe the group’s growth could play a key role during the 2026 season.



Following up a strong rookie season is a challenge many young players welcome, and several Milwaukee Brewers pitchers are embracing that opportunity this spring.

The Brewers’ pitching staff features a number of second-year players who made an impact during their first season in the majors and are looking to build on that success in 2026.

"I think that's the thing that's so cool about this group is, I don't think we know exactly how good any of us can be," said Quinn Priester. "And so, we're just going to work every day to try and be better than that and ultimately see where we fall come October."

With experience also comes greater expectations.

Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook says the young pitchers already understand the standards within the organization.

"It's nice these guys come in the room. They know what the expectations are that we expect to win every night," he said. "And the work's going to be really good, or we're not going to be happy with it."

For Logan Henderson, this spring feels different after experiencing his first season in the big leagues last year.

"I think it's great, you know, I think that's how you get better, you know, like, again, we're connecting and getting to know each other," Henderson said. "But at the same time, it's we're competing, and we're trying to, you know, one up the other guy. And again, we're learning from each other, and I think that's why we're getting better."

Last year’s spring training was Henderson’s first with the major league club.

"So, you get my feet wet, like debuting last year and being able to go through that, I think is certainly helpful coming in this year, just, you knowing where everything is, seeing all the familiar faces, you know, not having to meet a ton of new people," he said. "So, yeah, I would say it helped quite a bit, yeah."

Priester’s path was a little different after joining the Brewers during the season following a trade.

Trust developed quickly as Priester settled into the Brewers’ pitching staff.

"I think whether it's your second year or your ninth or your 13th, whoever it is, or your first year with this team, you know, everyone wants the same thing and that's to win. That's, you know, bring the World Series to Milwaukee," Priester said. "For everybody and for ourselves and so that's a common goal."

Chad Patrick says heading into his second season with the club has made him more comfortable in camp.

"I just feel like, you know, maybe a little bit more comfortable and not on the edge of, like, meeting the guys and being with the guys just because I've got relationships with everyone now," said Patrick.

Manager Pat Murphy says veteran leadership will still play an important role.

"I think Woody will be a big role here, Brandon Woodruff, in pulling them all together, leading them in the right direction," Murphy said. "And you couldn't find a finer person and ball player to do it. He's a winner. He's been through a lot. And he loves what he does. He loves the Brewers. And yeah, this will be a great challenge for him to bring all these young guys together."

The Brewers believe the experience gained last season could help their young pitchers continue developing and contribute in a big way in 2026.