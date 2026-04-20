Waterford bowling league brings community together with inclusive design

The Brief A weekly bowling league in Waterford is focused on inclusion and accessibility. River City Lanes was designed to accommodate adaptive bowlers of all ages. Organizers say the league brings together more than 100 people each week.



A weekly bowling league in Waterford is creating a welcoming space for people of all abilities, turning a non-competitive night into something much bigger.

River City Lanes hosts the league every Tuesday, drawing bowlers and community members together in an environment designed to be accessible and inclusive.

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"Our oldest one, I think, is 78, and our youngest one, I would think, is probably 17," said Connie Levilet, who helps organize the league.

The facility’s layout plays a major role, from automatic doors to step-free access and spacious seating and scoring areas.

The alley was built in 2006, meeting ADA requirements and intentionally designed to accommodate adaptive bowlers.

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"I would describe it as amazing," Levilet said. "There's a hundred people here tonight, first and second shift, and they're all full of smiles, and it puts love in my heart."

Organizers say the league is about more than bowling — it’s about connection, inclusion and community.

Owners say newer facilities like River City Lanes are easier to design for accessibility, while older alleys can face challenges retrofitting for adaptive use.