Packers score: Vikings win after Green Bay meltdown in Minnesota

The Brief The Packers lost to the Vikings 39-22 on Sunday. Green Bay led by two scores at halftime, but Minnesota scored 29 unanswered points to close. Jordan Love finished with two touchdown passes, but also two turnovers, in the loss.



The Green Bay Packers led by two scores at halftime, but lost to the Minnesota Vikings 39-22 after a second-half meltdown to open the season Sunday.

What was the Packers score?

By the numbers:

The Packers lost to the Vikings, 39-22. Green Bay led 19-10 at halftime, but added only a field goal from rookie Trey Smack the rest of the way. Minnesota rattled off 29 unanswered points in the second half.

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T.J. Hockenson catches a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 13. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

How did Jordan Love play?

By the numbers:

Love finished 21 for 42 for 387 yards. He had two first-half touchdowns to Christian Watson, but had two late turnovers and a 3-for-12 conversion rate on third downs.

Packers box score breakdown

By the numbers:

Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:

Leading rusher: Marshawn Lloyd – 13 attempts for 37 yards, no touchdowns

Leading receiver: Christian Watson – 6 receptions for 147 yards, two touchdowns

Leading tackler: Edgerrin Cooper – 7 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss

Field goals: Trey Smack – 3-for-3 with a long of 59 yards, 1-for-2 on extra points

When do the Packers play next?

What's next:

The Packers visit the New York Jets next Sunday, Sept. 20. Kickoff in that game is set for noon.