Packers score: Vikings win after Green Bay meltdown in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The Green Bay Packers led by two scores at halftime, but lost to the Minnesota Vikings 39-22 after a second-half meltdown to open the season Sunday.
What was the Packers score?
By the numbers:
The Packers lost to the Vikings, 39-22. Green Bay led 19-10 at halftime, but added only a field goal from rookie Trey Smack the rest of the way. Minnesota rattled off 29 unanswered points in the second half.
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T.J. Hockenson catches a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the third quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 13. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
How did Jordan Love play?
By the numbers:
Love finished 21 for 42 for 387 yards. He had two first-half touchdowns to Christian Watson, but had two late turnovers and a 3-for-12 conversion rate on third downs.
Packers box score breakdown
By the numbers:
Aside from Love, here's a look at how the Packers performed in some key statistical areas:
- Leading rusher: Marshawn Lloyd – 13 attempts for 37 yards, no touchdowns
- Leading receiver: Christian Watson – 6 receptions for 147 yards, two touchdowns
- Leading tackler: Edgerrin Cooper – 7 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss
- Field goals: Trey Smack – 3-for-3 with a long of 59 yards, 1-for-2 on extra points
When do the Packers play next?
What's next:
The Packers visit the New York Jets next Sunday, Sept. 20. Kickoff in that game is set for noon.
The Source: Information in this story is from the NFL and FOX Sports. The Associated Press contributed.