Packers TE Tucker Kraft signs 4-year, $75 million contract extension

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The Brief Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft signed a four-year, $75 million extension (up to $92 million) with a $26.5 million signing bonus. Kraft is set to make his season debut Sunday at Minnesota after recovering from a torn ACL sustained last November. He is just the third NFL tight end since 2000 to post 100+ catches, 1,500+ yards, and 15+ touchdowns in his first three seasons.



Tight end Tucker Kraft signed a contract extension with the Green Bay Packers, the team announced on Saturday, Sept. 12. Kraft will be making his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

Contract extension

What we know:

While the Packers did not disclose the terms of the contract extension, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that it’s a four-year, $75 million deal with a maximum value of $92 million that includes a $26.5 million signing bonus.

Kraft could have become a free agent at the end of the season if the two sides hadn’t agreed to terms on an extension, though he consistently expressed throughout the offseason his desire to stay in Green Bay.

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The 2023 third-round draft pick from South Dakota State will play his first game since last November when the Packers open the season Sunday at Minnesota. Kraft caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns in eight games last season before tearing his right ACL in a 16-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Nov. 2.

Kraft has said that he believes he was playing as well as any tight end in the NFL at the time of his injury. The week before his injury, Kraft caught seven passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-25 victory at Pittsburgh.

He had 50 catches for 707 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

The only other tight ends since 2000 to have at least 100 catches, 1,500 yards receiving, 15 touchdown catches and an average of 13.5 yards per reception in their first three NFL seasons are Mark Andrews and Rob Gronkowski.